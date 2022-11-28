The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
RecordPtsPvs
1. Houston (45)6-01,5342
2. Texas (8)5-01,4674
3. Virginia (2)5-01,4085
4. Arizona6-01,34114
5. Purdue (8)6-01,30724
6. Baylor5-11,1117
7. Creighton6-11,10010
8. UConn8-01,09920
9. Kansas6-19903
10. Indiana6-093811
11. Arkansas5-18609
11. Alabama6-186018
13. Tennessee5-184822
14. Gonzaga5-28456
15. Auburn7-073313
16. Illinois5-164316
17. Duke6-26148
18. North Carolina5-25411
19. Kentucky4-247215
20. Michigan St.5-246912
21. UCLA5-234619
22. Maryland6-028223
23. Iowa St.5-1198-
24. San Diego St.4-218917
25. Ohio St.5-1108-
Others receiving votes: TCU 45, Iowa 31, Coll of Charleston 20, West Virginia 14, Mississippi St. 12, Texas Tech 11, Michigan 8, UNLV 6, Arizona St 6, Wisconsin 6, Miami 5, Oklahoma 2, Missouri 2, New Mexico 1, Kansas St 1, Virginia Tech 1, St. John’s 1.