The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

RecordPtsPvs

1. Houston (37)8-01,5021

2. Texas (14)6-01,4732

3. Virginia (3)7-01,4163

4. Purdue (8)8-01,4115

5. UConn9-01,2958

6. Kansas8-11,1319

7. Tennessee7-11,04613

8. Alabama7-11,02911

9. Arkansas7-11,02111

10. Arizona7-11,0134

11. Auburn8-085315

12. Baylor6-28416

13. Maryland8-081122

14. Indiana7-175910

15. Duke8-274517

16. Kentucky6-259619

17. Illinois6-255416

18. Gonzaga5-351714

19. UCLA7-247921

20. Iowa St.7-137623

21. Creighton6-33467

22. San Diego St.6-226524

23. Mississippi St.8-0187-

24. TCU6-1113-

25. Ohio St.6-28125

Others receiving votes: Iowa 70, Coll of Charleston 54, Miami 29, Virginia Tech 27, Arizona St 20, Utah 16, Wisconsin 16, UNLV 14, Texas Tech 10, West Virginia 8, Marquette 7, Xavier 6, New Mexico 3, Michigan St. 3, Memphis 3, Missouri 2, North Carolina 1, Kansas St 1.