The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

RecordPtsPvs

1. Houston (34)16-11,4572

2. Kansas (22)14-11,4403

3. Purdue (4)15-11,3861

4. Alabama13-21,2887

5. Tennessee13-21,2318

6. UConn15-21,2064

7. UCLA14-21,10810

8. Gonzaga14-31,0709

9. Arizona14-21,0495

10. Texas13-29406

11. Kansas St14-1818-

12. Xavier13-379318

13. Virginia11-371211

14. Iowa St.12-269725

15. Arkansas12-361313

16. Miami13-260412

17. TCU13-255317

18. Wisconsin11-344814

19. Providence14-3358-

20. Missouri13-231720

21. Auburn12-325622

22. Coll of Charleston16-124623

23. San Diego St.12-3222-

24. Duke12-422116

25. Marquette13-4131-

Others receiving votes: Baylor 93, Clemson 43, FAU 33, Indiana 30, Michigan St. 24, Saint Mary’s 24, Northwestern 21, Rutgers 13, Mississippi St. 13, Illinois 13, Ohio St. 9, NC State 4, North Carolina 4, Creighton 4, LSU 3, Pittsburgh 2, New Mexico 2, Nevada 1.