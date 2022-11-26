UC Davis tried to clear a defensive rebound by throwing it upcourt but Thomas snared the ball and hit the game-winner while falling backward.

Kentrell Pullian led Milwaukee (3-3) with 18 points and had nine rebounds. BJ Freeman added 16 points while going 4 for 6 from distance and also had six rebounds. Elijah Jamison recorded 13 points and was 5-of-6 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Thomas finished with 12 points.

Ty Johnson led the way for the Aggies (4-2) with 32 points, six rebounds and eight steals. Elijah Pepper added 17 points for UC Davis. Christian Anigwe also had 15 points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.