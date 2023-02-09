POCATELLO, Idaho (AP)Dischon Thomas had 16 points to lead Montana to a 69-61 victory over Idaho State on Thursday night.

Thomas was 6-of-12 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) for the Grizzlies (13-12, 7-6 Big Sky Conference). Lonnell Martin Jr. scored 14 points, going 4 of 8 (4 for 6 from distance). Josh Bannan had 13 points.

Brock Mackenzie finished with 19 points and seven rebounds for the Bengals (9-16, 6-6). Kolby Lee added 11 points and AJ Burgin scored nine.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Montana visits Weber State and Idaho State hosts Montana State.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.