WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP)Jamarii Thomas had 17 points in UNC Wilmington’s 82-65 victory against Hampton on Saturday.

Thomas added five assists for the Seahawks (12-3, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association). Trazarien White shot 6 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to add 15 points. Amari Kelly shot 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding eight rebounds and three blocks. The Seahawks prolonged their winning streak to 11 games.

Marquis Godwin finished with 16 points and seven rebounds for the Pirates (3-11). Hampton also got 16 points, nine assists and two steals from Russell Dean. Jordan Nesbitt also put up 12 points, two steals and two blocks.

UNC Wilmington took the lead with 19:24 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Thomas led the team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 42-32 at the break. UNC Wilmington outscored Hampton in the second half by seven points, with White scoring a team-high 10 points in the final half.

NEXT UP

Up next for UNC Wilmington is a Wednesday matchup with Elon on the road, while Hampton hosts Hofstra on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.