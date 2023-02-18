STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP)Tyler Thomas’ 23 points helped Hofstra defeat Stony Brook 68-65 on Saturday night.

Thomas also contributed five rebounds for the Pride (22-8, 15-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Warren Williams was 4 of 4 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to add 12 points. Darlinstone Dubar shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points. The Pride extended their winning streak to 10 games and moved 1/2 game ahead of idle Charleston atop the conference standings.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore led the way for the Seawolves (10-19, 6-10) with 27 points. Keenan Fitzmorris added 12 points for Stony Brook. In addition, Kenan Sarvan had nine points.

