JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP)Noah Thomasson scored 20 points and sank a jumper with nine seconds remaining to spark Niagara to a 59-57 victory over Saint Peter’s on Sunday.

Thomasson made 9 for 15 shots with a 3-pointer but hit just 1 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Purple Eagles (10-9, 5-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Sam Iorio finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Jaylen Murray led the way for the Peacocks (8-12, 3-8) with 16 points. Isiah Dasher added 12 points and seven rebounds, while Corey Washington scored 10.

NEXT UP

Up next for Niagara is a matchup Friday with Manhattan at home. Saint Peter’s visits Mount St. Mary’s on Saturday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.