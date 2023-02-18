KINGSTON, R.I. (AP)Keon Thompson’s 15 points helped UMass defeat Rhode Island 69-45 on Saturday.

Thompson added six rebounds and five assists for the Minutemen (14-13, 5-10 Atlantic 10 Conference). RJ Luis added 14 points while finishing 7 of 11 from the floor and had seven rebounds. Tafara Gapare recorded 11 points. The Minutemen broke a five-game slide.

The Rams (8-18, 4-10) were led by Ishmael Leggett, who finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals.

UMass took the lead with 6:46 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 34-26 at halftime, with Gapare scoring eight points. UMass outscored Rhode Island by 16 points over the final half, while Luis led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.