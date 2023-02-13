PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP)Messiah Thompson scored 24 points and Alabama A&M edged Arkansas-Pine Bluff 75-72 on Monday night.

Thompson also had five assists for the Bulldogs (11-15, 7-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Dailin Smith had 13 points and Cameron Tucker scored nine.

Chris Greene led the Golden Lions (10-16, 6-7) with 31 points. Shaun Doss added 21 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Alabama A&M hosts Bethune-Cookman and Arkansas-Pine Bluff travels to play Prairie View A&M.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.