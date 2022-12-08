COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)Tage Thompson matched an NHL record by scoring four times in the first period and finished with five goals and an assist as the Buffalo Sabres won their third straight road game, 9-4 over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night.

Thompson’s outburst helped Buffalo score six times in the first 16:40 of the game.

Alex Tuch had a goal and three assists, Dylan Cozens added a power-play goal and two assists and Rasmus Dahlin finished with a goal and two assists. Peyton Krebs also scored. Jeff Skinner picked up four assists and Jacob Bryson had two. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 20 shots.

Patrik Laine and Gustav Nyquist each scored twice for Columbus.

Joonas Korpisalo stopped two shots before being pulled in the first in favor of Elvis Merzlikins, who stopped 15 shots through the second period. Korpisalo returned in the third and finished with six saves.

Columbus has lost six straight home games and five of its last six overall.

OILERS 8, COYOTES 2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Connor McDavid had two goals and two assists and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and had an assist as Edmonton beat road-weary Arizona.

Derek Ryan, Leon Draisaitl, Bret Kulak and Klim Kostin also scored for the Oilers, who have won five of their last seven games.

Jack McBain and Shayne Gostisbehere scored for the Coyotes, who finished off a 14-game road trip with their sixth consecutive loss.

The Coyotes’ road trip started on Nov. 5, lasted 33 days, and tied an NHL record for the longest in history with the Vancouver Canucks. Arizona started the trip with three wins before going 1-7-3 after that.

BRUINS 4, AVALANCHE 0

DENVER (AP) – Taylor Hall scored twice and had an assist, Linus Ullmark stopped 23 shots for his second shutout of the season and Boston cruised to a win over banged-up Colorado.

David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic added goals for the Bruins, who beat Colorado 5-1 last weekend. Boston improved to 10-0-1 against Western Conference teams this season.

Alexandar Georgiev stopped 33 shots for an Avalanche team that has lost three straight.

Colorado is trying to weather a glut of injuries that has led it to dig deep into its minor-league system. The team called up four players from the Colorado Eagles of the AHL on Wednesday and all were in the lineup.

FLAMES 5, WILD 3

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Rasmus Andersson scored a tiebreaker at 15:57 of the third period and had two assists as Calgary beat Minnesota for its third straight win.

Tyler Toffoli scored twice, including an empty-netter, and Nazem Kadri and Blake Coleman added goals for Calgary. Elias Lindholm had three assists for the Flames.

Dan Vladar gave up two goals on his first three shots before settling in and finishing with 25 saves for his fourth straight victory.

Kirill Kaprizov extended his goal streak to an NHL-leading seven games for the Wild. Mason Shaw and Jon Merrill also scored for Minnesota, which had its four-game winning streak halted. Marc-Andre Fleury had 22 saves as his record fell to 9-6-1.

CAPITALS 4, FLYERS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Alex Ovechkin scored two empty-net goals, Dylan Strome had a goal and an assist and Washington sent Philadelphia to its 13th loss in 15 games.

T.J. Oshie also scored for the Capitals, who finished 3-3 on a six-game trip. Charlie Lindgren made 29 saves.

Kevin Hayes scored for Philadelphia, and Carter Hart made 23 stops.

Ovechkin scored into an empty net with 1:35 left and added another empty-netter with 8.2 seconds left for his 15th of the season. Ovechkin has 795 career goals, good for third all-time. He is six goals away from tying Gordie Howe for second place. Wayne Gretzky, with 894 goals, tops the list.

CANUCKS 6, SHARKS 5, OT

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Elias Pettersson scored on a breakaway at 4:25 of overtime, giving Vancouver a win over San Jose.

Dakota Joshua scored twice for the Canucks and Nils Hoglander, Ilya Mikheyev, and Andrei Kuzmenko added goals. Spencer Martin made 34 saves.

Nick Bonino scored his 150th career goal 18 seconds into the game for San Jose. Timo Meier, Logan Couture, Jonah Gadjovich, and Kevin Lebanc also scored for the Sharks. Eetu Makiniemi made his NHL debut and had seven saves in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen, who started and made 15 saves before being pulled after the second period.

RANGERS 5, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Mika Zibanejad had two goals and an assist, and New York three times in 1:54 in the third period to beat Vegas.

New York’s Artemi Panarin reached 600 career points, picking up his milestone point when he found Zibanejad, whose one-timer from the left circle put the Rangers front 2-1 just 5:59 into the third.

After Zibanejad scored, Filip Chytil and Alexis Lafreiniere added goals in the game-changing stretch. Jonathan Marchessault also scored for the Rangers, who got a 25-save effort from Igor Shesterkin.

Kaapo Kakko scored and Logan Thompson finished with 32 saves on 37 shots for Vegas.

