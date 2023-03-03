COLLEGE BASKETBALL

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP)Antoine Davis outscored them all – except for “Pistol” Pete.

Detroit Mercy’s star guard finished four points shy of surpassing Pete Maravich as the NCAA career scoring leader, scoring 22 in a gritty 71-66 loss to Youngstown State in the Horizon League tournament.

Davis came in needing 26 points to break Maravich’s hallowed mark of 3,667 points that stood for over 50 years. But after picking up his fourth foul with 3:36 left, the slender 6-foot-1 guard, who was trapped and double-teamed for much of his 38 minutes by the top-seeded Penguins, couldn’t drive as effectively to the basket.

With Maravich’s record still within reach, Davis missed four 3-pointers – one of them a wide-open look – in the final two minutes of an intense game. Unless Detroit Mercy gets an unlikely postseason bid, Davis finishes with 3,664 points in five seasons.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter returned to the NFL scouting combine after turning himself in to Athens police Wednesday night and posting a combined bond of $4,000 on charges of reckless driving and racing in relation to a fatal crash that killed a teammate and team staffer.

Carter, originally projected as one of the top players in next month’s NFL draft, could lose millions of dollars if he drops from the top of the first round because of his alleged connection to the Jan. 15 crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and a recruiting staffer, 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy.

Police allege in an arrest warrant that Carter was racing his 2021 Jeep Trackhawk against the 2021 Ford Expedition driven by LeCroy at the time of the crash. Willock was a passenger in the SUV LeCroy was driving. Carter turned himself in at 11:33 p.m. and was released at 11:49 p.m., according to Athens-Clarke County jail records. He posted bond of $2,500 on the racing charge and $1,500 on the reckless driving charge.

Carter issued a statement on Twitter after the warrant was made public Wednesday, saying he expects to be “fully exonerated.”

PRO BASKETBALL

LOS ANGELES (AP) – LeBron James is expected to miss most of March with an injured tendon in his right foot, the Los Angeles Lakers said.

If that timetable holds, the Lakers will have to find a way to stay in the playoff race without the league’s all-time scoring leader.

The Lakers did not disclose the full extent of the injury, saying it was a tendon issue and that he will be “reevaluated in approximately three weeks.” If James misses three more weeks, starting with Thursday, that would keep him out for at least 10 of the Lakers’ final 19 games.

James was hurt in the Lakers’ win at Dallas on Sunday. He has already missed two games with the injury, with the Lakers splitting those contests.

HOCKEY

BOSTON (AP) – David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists just a few hours after signing a new contract and the surging Boston Bruins became the fastest team in NHL history to reach 100 points by beating the Buffalo Sabres 7-1.

Jakub Lauko scored twice, Dmitry Orlov added a goal and two assists and Jeremy Swayman stopped 26 shots as the Bruins overcame the loss of Brad Marchand to a lower body injury to win their ninth straight. Pavel Zacha, Patrice Bergeron and Connor Clifton added goals for Boston.

Boston improved to 48-8-5 in its 61st game, besting the Montreal team from 1976-77 that reached 100 points in 62 games when there were regulation ties and no extra points for overtime or shootout victories. The Bruins have seven points for overtime and shootout victories in their 101 points.

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Jonathan Quick is on the move again, back to the Pacific Division to solve the Vegas Golden Knights’ latest goaltending quandary.

Vegas acquired Quick from Columbus less than 36 hours after the Los Angeles Kings traded the two-time Stanley Cup-winning goaltender and 2014 playoff MVP to the Blue Jackets. After losing All-Star starter Logan Thompson to an injury, the Golden Knights sent a 2025 seventh-round pick and journeyman netminder Michael Hutchinson to complete the deal with Columbus, which retained half of Quick’s salary.

With the NHL’s trade deadline Friday, another playoff-bound team in the Western Conference upgraded at forward, with Edmonton getting Nick Bjugstad from Arizona.

Chicago’s Max Domi was dealt to Dallas on the forward’s 28th birthday. The move was announced after the Stars’ 5-2 victory – and after Domi was scratched for what the Blackhawks said was “roster management.”

SOCCER

Canada Soccer and the women’s national team have agreed on an interim funding agreement that is retroactive to last year after players threatened to boycott team activities at last month’s SheBelieves Cup tournament.

The two sides issued a joint statement which said the terms of the agreement include “per-game incentives and results-based compensation” similar to an agreement with the men’s team. The federation is still negotiating a collective bargaining agreement with both.

With an agreement in place, details of the federation’s funding are being finalized by legal counsel from both sides, the announcement said.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) – Gunmen threatened Argentine soccer superstar Lionel Messi in a written message left when they opened fire at a supermarket owned by his in-laws in Argentina, police said.

Nobody was injured in the early morning attack, and it was unclear why assailants would target Messi or the Unico supermarket in the country’s third-largest city of Rosario, owned by the family of his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo.

Police said two men on a motorcycle fired at least a dozen shots into an Unico branch in the early hours, leaving a message on carboard that read, “Messi, we’re waiting for you.” It also accused Mayor Pablo Javkin of being “a drug trafficker, so he won’t take care of you.”

Messi has not commented. Considered by many to the greatest soccer player of all time, Messi is revered in Argentina, especially since he led the national team to the country’s first World Cup victory in 36 years in Qatar in December. Messi currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain and spends much of his time overseas, though he often visits Rosario where he has a home in the suburb of Funes. The French team posted a photo on social media of Messi training on Thursday morning.

PRO FOOTBALL

LAS VEGAS (AP) – New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and three other men pleaded not guilty in Nevada to charges they beat a man unconscious at a Las Vegas Strip nightclub before the NFL’s 2022 Pro Bowl.

Kamara appeared alongside Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and co-defendants Darrin Young and Percy Harris in state court. They could face trial July 31, according to the schedule set by the judge.

The four are each charged with a felony and a misdemeanor for allegedly punching, kicking and stomping on Darnell Greene Jr. of Houston during an altercation outside an elevator.

“Not guilty, your honor,” said Kamara, who played in the league all-star game the day after the alleged attack. Police questioned him after the game and he was arrested Feb. 6, 2022, on suspicion of felony battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Lammons, Young and Harris were arrested days later.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Jerry Richardson, the Carolina Panthers founder and for years one of the NFL’s most influential owners until a scandal forced him to sell the team, has died. He was 86.

Richardson died peacefully Wednesday night at his Charlotte home, the team said in a statement.

Richardson became the first former NFL player to own a team since Chicago’s George Halas when he landed the expansion Panthers in 1993.

Richardson is survived by his wife, Rosalind, son Mark and daughter Ashley Richardson Allen.