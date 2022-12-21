NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Tennessee rookie Malik Willis appears closer to making his third start this season with the Titans signing Joshua Dobbs off the Detroit practice squad Wednesday.

Veteran Ryan Tannehill proved his toughness taping up his sprained right ankle yet again after being carted to the locker room last week.

Tannehill returned and finished the game, running for a touchdown that tied it up with 48 seconds left before a 17-14 road loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Titans (7-7) hold a one-game lead atop the AFC South that has dwindled from four. They host the Houston Texans (1-12-1) on Saturday.

Tannehill was listed among nine who did not practice Tuesday in an walkthrough on an injury report with 18 players. Left tackle Dennis Daley was the only one of the five starting offensive linemen not on the report with an injury.

If Willis starts, it would be his second against the same team. He started Oct. 30 in a 17-10 win against Houston where the Titans ran the ball and the third-round draft pick out of Liberty threw only one pass in the second half. That was because Tannehill first sprained his right ankle in a win Oct. 23 against Indianapolis.

—

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL