D.C. United head coach Wayne Rooney is looking for his designated players to be “match-winners” as his team prepare to kick off their MLS season at home to Toronto FC on Saturday.

Rooney took over midway through last season but could not prevent the Black-and-Red finishing bottom of the Eastern Conference having won just seven of their 34 matches.

But signings have sparked hopes of an improved campaign in 2023, with Mateusz Klich arriving from Leeds in January while forwards Taxiarchis Fountas and Christian Benteke joined during last season.

Rooney is hoping those three designated players can prove their worth and provide an upturn in their team’s fortunes, telling reporters: “For me, DPs can be your match-winners.

“They are the ones who tend to make a lot of the difference, but also what I have been really happy about is how they’ve interacted with their teammates. Sometimes that can be difficult. They’ve been fantastic.”

Toronto finished just a place ahead of Rooney’s side in the Eastern Conference in 2022, but the midseason acquisitions of Italian pair Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi have fans hoping for a return to the playoffs after a two-year absence.

While head coach Bob Bradley is pleased with his team’s preseason, he is expecting a tough first game against the Black-and-Red, saying: “The collective understanding continues to get better, our ideas on the field are improving match-by-match, and there’s a mentality that is getting stronger.

“We know that to go to D.C. is a big test for the opener and we all understand what we need to do to be at our best.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

D.C. United – Pedro Santos

New arrival Santos recorded at least five assists in each of the last five MLS regular seasons, one of four players in the league to do so. United’s assist leader last season was Julian Gressel (seven), despite trading him to the Vancouver Whitecaps in July.

Toronto FC – Sean Johnson

Toronto managed just five clean sheets over the last two MLS seasons, fewest in the league in that time. New signing Johnson kept 23 clean sheets for New York City FC in the 2021 and 2022 regular seasons, second-most in MLS over the last two years (Andre Blake – 27). Bradley will be hoping the veteran goalkeeper can help his team pick up a few more points with his shot-stopping abilities.

MATCH PREDICTION – D.C. UNITED WIN

Toronto finished the 2022 season with a five-match losing streak, and have lost 36 times since the start of the 2021 season, tied with the Black-and-Red for the most defeats in MLS in that time.

Rooney’s men also finished last campaign in dismal form, winning just one of their final 13 matches and failing to score in nine of them.

But the arrival of Klich, combined with Fountas and Benteke enjoying a full preseason, mean the hosts are the favorites to come out on top with Toronto winless in their last six road matches against D.C.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

D.C. United: 43.9 percent

Toronto: 28.4 percent

Draw: 27.7 percent