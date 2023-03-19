BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Ty Brewer had 25 points in UAB’s 77-59 win against Morehead State on Sunday in the second round of the NIT.

Brewer also had nine rebounds for the Blazers (27-9). Trey Jemison added 11 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field, and he also had 16 rebounds and three blocks. Eric Gaines had 11 points and went 5 of 9 from the field. The Blazers picked up their sixth straight win.

The Eagles (22-12) were led by Drew Thelwell, who recorded 13 points and seven rebounds. Alex Gross added 11 points for Morehead State. In addition, Mark Freeman had 10 points.

UAB took the lead with 19:48 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 39-27 at halftime, with Brewer racking up 17 points. UAB extended its lead to 49-31 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Tony Toney scored a team-high eight points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

