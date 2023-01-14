SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP)Kyle Owens’ 19 points helped UC Riverside defeat UC Santa Barbara 65-64 on Saturday.

Owens added 15 rebounds for the Highlanders (12-6, 5-1 Big West Conference). Jamal Hartwell II shot 5 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to add 16 points. Lachlan Olbrich finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Ajay Mitchell led the Gauchos (13-3, 4-1) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and four assists. Cole Anderson added 13 points for UCSB. In addition, Andre Kelly finished with 12 points and six rebounds. The loss ended a nine-game winning streak for the Gauchos.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. UC Riverside hosts Cal Poly while UCSB visits UC Irvine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.