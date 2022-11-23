SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP)Ajay Mitchell had 17 points in UC Santa Barbara’s 89-71 win over North Alabama on Wednesday.

Mitchell added seven assists for the Gauchos (4-1). Ajare Sanni scored 14 points, shooting 4 for 8, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Andre Kelly recorded 12 points and finished 6 of 9 from the floor.

Damien Forrest led the way for the Lions (4-2) with 15 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Daniel Ortiz added 13 points for North Alabama. KJ Johnson also had 10 points.

UCSB entered halftime up 41-37. Cole Anderson paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. UCSB outscored North Alabama in the second half by 14 points, with Sanni scoring a team-high 11 points after the break.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.