ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP)Morris Udeze scored 24 points as New Mexico beat UTSA 94-76 on Saturday night.

Udeze added eight rebounds for the Lobos (9-0). Jaelen House scored 21 points and added seven assists. Jamal Mashburn Jr. shot 5 for 12 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 10 from the free throw line to finish with 18 points.

The Lobos extended their winning streak to nine games.

The Roadrunners (5-4) were led by DJ Richards, who recorded 20 points and six rebounds. John Buggs III added 11 points and four assists for UTSA. In addition, Isaiah Addo-Ankrah finished with eight points.

New Mexico outscored UTSA by six points over the final half, while Mashburn led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.