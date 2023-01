BOSTON (AP)Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark stopped 17 shots and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 4-0 on Sunday night.

David Pastrnak had his team-leading 36th goal, Nick Foligno also scored and Brad Marchand had two assists to help Boston get its fifth straight win and beat San Jose for the 11th straight time.

Ullmark improved to 25-2-1 on the season. He had a relatively easy game before leaving 8:01 into the period with a skate-blade issue, and backup Jeremy Swayman made one stop in relief before Ullmark returned 2:28 later.

James Reimer stopped 18 shots for the Sharks, who were shut out for the first time this season.

DEVILS 2, PENGUINS 1, OT

NEWAR, N.J. (AP) – Dougie Hamilton scored a power-play goal 2:07 into overtime as New Jersey extended its point streak to seven games (6-0-1).

Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist and Vitek Vanecek stopped 25 shots for the Devils, who have won two straight at home in overtime.

Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins, who fell to 2-0-2 in their last four games. Tristan Jarry finished with 23 saves,

Pittsburgh’s Marcus Pettersson appeared to score the winner earlier in overtime, but the Penguins were called for a too-many-men penalty on the play.

KINGS 2, BLACKHAWKS 1

CHICAGO (AP) – Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored twice and Los Angeles snapped a four-game losing streak.

Kevin Fiala had two assists and Pheonix Copley stopped 18 shots for the Kings.

Defenseman Ian Mitchell scored his first goal of the season for Chicago, spoiling Copley’s shutout bid with 3:15 remaining. Petr Mrazek finished with 25 saves. The Blackhawks had won three straight and six of their previous seven.

JETS 5, FLYERS 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele gave Winnipeg an early three-goal lead, and the Jets held on to beat Philadelphia.

Karson Kuhlman also scored, Kevin Stenlund had an empty-netter and David Rittich made 28 saves for the Jets, who improved to 2-2 on a five-game road trip that concludes Tuesday night in Nashville.

Kevin Hayes tallied twice while playing in his 600th career game, and Ivan Provorov added a goal for Philadelphia. Felix Sandstrom, playing in his first game since Dec. 13, made 25 saves.

COYOTES 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) – Clayton Keller had his second hat trick of the season and Arizona got its second victory in the last 13 games.

Dylan Guenther scored and Karel Vejmelka had 35 saves for the Coyotes, who had been shut out in their last two games. Keller has a team-high 18 goals but had only one in his previous 10 games.

Phil Kessel scored and Logan Thompson had 19 saves for Vegas, which has lost four of five.

