BALTIMORE (AP)Dion Brown scored 21 points as UMBC beat Loyola (Md.) 72-69 on Tuesday night.

Brown shot 9 for 12, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Retrievers (8-4). Jarvis Doles scored 12 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line. Jacob Boonyasith shot 4 for 8, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Greyhounds (4-8) were led in scoring by Kenny Jones, who finished with 16 points, 10 assists and six steals. Chris Kuzemka added 14 points for Loyola. Deon Perry also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.