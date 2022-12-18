LOS ANGELES (AP)Boogie Ellis scored a career-high 28 points and Southern California held off 19th-ranked Auburn 74-71 on Sunday for the Trojans’ fifth straight win.

Neither team led by more than six points in the second half of the teams’ first meeting since 1977.

Joshua Morgan and K.D. Johnson added 10 points each for the Trojans (9-3). Johnson made all six of his free throws, including four in the closing minutes.

Johni Broome led the Tigers (9-2) with 16 points and Tre Donaldson added 12 points before both fouled out in the closing seconds.

The Tigers got within two points with eight seconds left, but Ellis made 3 of 4 free throws down the stretch to salvage the win for USC.

NO. 7 TEXAS 72, STANFORD 62

DALLAS (AP) – Marcus Carr had 17 points and five assists as seventh-ranked Texas, playing again without suspended coach Chris Beard, beat Stanford.

Carr sparked an eight-point frenzy in a 48-second span early in the second half that put the Longhorns ahead to stay. Timmy Allen and Si’Jabari Rice each had 15 points for the Longhorns (9-1).

Michael Jones had 17 points for Stanford (4-7).

It was the second game the Longhorns played without Beard, who was arrested and spent nearly 11 hours in jail Monday on a felony domestic violence charge. The woman who called police to his home said he choked, bit and hit her during an argument. Beard’s attorney has said the coach is innocent. Texas officials suspended Beard indefinitely without pay and elevated assistant Rodney Terry to acting head coach.

NO. 21 TCU 88, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 43

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Mike Miles scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half and TCU rolled to an easy win.

TCU (9-1) has won seven consecutive games since a one-point loss to Northwestern State on Nov. 14 briefly knocked it out of The Associated Press Top 25.

TCU led by as many as 48 points while shooting better than 50% up until the final minute of the game. The Horned Frogs also shot 50% (9 for 18) from 3-point range.

Miles was 5 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 4 from long distance, with all his 3s in the first half. Damion Baugh and JaKobe Coles added 12 points apeice. Emanuel Miller finished with 11 points.

Mississippi Valley State (1-11) was led by Rayquan Brown’s 16 points.

