TAMPA, Fla. (AP)South Florida basketball coach Brian Gregory was fired Friday, one day after the Bulls lost 73-58 to East Carolina in the opening round of the American Athletic Conference tournament.

Gregory went 79-107 over six seasons at USF. The Bulls were 14-18 this season.

“Brian has been a true ambassador for the University of South Florida,” Director of Athletics Michael Kelly said in a statement. “Ultimately, our head coaches and programs are judged by on-court success, and we have not lived up to our expectations for men’s basketball.”

Kelly said the school has started a national search for a new coach and that USF assistant coach Larry Dixon will be interim head coach.

— AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25