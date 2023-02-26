EDINBURG, Texas (AP)Will Johnston put up 36 points as UT Rio Grande Valley beat Tarleton State 99-95 in overtime on Saturday.

Ahren Freeman made a pair of free throws with four seconds left in overtime for the Vaqueros to seal it.

Johnston was 11-of-19 shooting, including 7 for 13 from distance, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Vaqueros (15-15, 5-11 Western Athletic Conference). Justin Johnson scored 16 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 8 for 9 from the line, and added seven rebounds and six assists. Ahren Freeman recorded 13 points and was 5 of 5 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Shamir Bogues led the way for the Texans (15-15, 8-9) with 19 points, four assists and five steals. Tarleton State also got 15 points, five assists and three steals from Shakur Daniel. Jakorie Smith also had 14 points and five steals.

NEXT UP

UT Rio Grande Valley’s next game is Wednesday against Cal Baptist on the road, and Tarleton State hosts Dallas Christian on Tuesday.

—

