OREM, Utah (AP)Justin Harmon’s 17 points helped Utah Valley defeat UT Arlington 78-59 on Wednesday night.

Harmon was 6 of 7 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line for the Wolverines (23-7, 14-3 Western Athletic Conference). Le’Tre Darthard scored 16 points while going 4 of 17 from the floor, including 2 for 9 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line. Aziz Bandaogo shot 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Kyron Gibson finished with 16 points for the Mavericks (11-19, 6-11). Marion Humphrey added 10 points and three steals for UT Arlington. In addition, Dario Domingos finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.