LAS VEGAS (AP)Justin Harmon scored 23 points to lead Utah Valley to a 72-58 victory over Tarleton on Thursday night in the quarterfinal round of the Western Athletic Conference Tournament.

Harmon added three steals for the second-seeded Wolverines (25-7). Trey Woodbury scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Aziz Bandaogo had 12 points. Utah Valley will play the winner of the quarterfinal match-up between No. 3 seed Southern Utah and 11th-seeded Utah Tech.

Jakorie Smith led the No. 7 seed Texans (17-16) with 12 points. Shamir Bogues added 11 points and Freddy Hicks pitched in with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Utah Valley took the lead with 15:37 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 34-27 at halftime.

