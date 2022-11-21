COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP)Camden Vander Zwaag scored 20 points as Air Force beat South Carolina Upstate 83-56 on Monday.

Vander Zwaag also contributed six rebounds for the Falcons (2-3). Corbin Green scored 17 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 4 for 7 from the line, and added 12 rebounds and six assists. Jake Heidbreder shot 5 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.

The Spartans (2-3) were led in scoring by Jordan Gainey, who finished with 19 points. South Carolina Upstate also got 11 points and two steals from Trae Broadnax. Justin Bailey also put up nine points.

NEXT UP

Air Force next plays Wednesday against Mississippi Valley State at home, and South Carolina Upstate will visit South Carolina on Friday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.