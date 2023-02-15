KINGSTON, R.I. (AP)Brandon Johns Jr. had 17 points, Zeb Jackson hit a jumper at the buzzer and VCU beat Rhode Island 55-54 on Wednesday night.

Ishmael Leggett’s two free throws gave Rhode Island a 54-53 lead with four seconds left. Jackson took the inbounds pass, dribbled the floor and hit the game winner from inside the top of the arc that hit nothing but net.

Johns had five rebounds for the Rams (19-7, 10-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jackson shot 4 of 5 from the field to add nine points. Nick Kern recorded nine points and shot 4 of 4 from the field.

Leggett finished with 21 points for the Rams (8-17, 4-9). Jalen Carey added 13 points for Rhode Island. Sebastian Thomas also had nine points and two steals.

Johns scored 10 points in the first half and VCU went into halftime trailing 30-24. Jackson scored nine second-half points and VCU secured the victory after a second half that featured seven lead changes.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. VCU hosts Fordham while Rhode Island hosts UMass.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.