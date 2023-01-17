RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Jalen DeLoach scored 19 points to help VCU defeat UMass 83-55 on Tuesday night.

DeLoach had 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Rams (14-5, 5-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jayden Nunn scored 13 points while going 4 of 8 (3 for 3 from distance). Nick Kern recorded 12 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field.

Matt Cross finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Minutemen (11-7, 2-4). Dyondre Dominguez added 10 points for UMass. In addition, Rahsool Diggins finished with seven points, four assists and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.