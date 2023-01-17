RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Jalen DeLoach scored 19 points to help VCU defeat UMass 83-55 on Tuesday night.

DeLoach had 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Rams (14-5, 5-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jayden Nunn scored 13 points while going 4 of 8 (3 for 3 from distance). Nick Kern recorded 12 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field.

Matt Cross finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Minutemen (11-7, 2-4). Dyondre Dominguez added 10 points for UMass. In addition, Rahsool Diggins finished with seven points, four assists and three steals.

