SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP)Matt Veretto scored 20 points as Vermont beat Bryant 70-66 on Saturday night.

Veretto was 7 of 12 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line for the Catamounts (19-10, 13-2 America East Conference). Kameron Gibson scored 12 points, shooting 4 for 5, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Dylan Penn recorded 11 points and finished 5 of 11 from the field. It was the 11th straight victory for the Catamounts.

Sherif Kenney finished with 25 points for the Bulldogs (17-11, 8-7). Charles Pride added 16 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for Bryant. In addition, Antwan Walker had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.