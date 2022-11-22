HENDERSON, Nev. (AP)Steven Verplancken Jr. had 19 points and Weber State beat Abilene Christian 77-67 in the Vegas 4 on Tuesday night.

Verplancken shot 6 for 12 with four 3-pointers for the Wildcats (2-3). Junior Ballard added 13 points, hitting all eight of this free throws. Daniel Rouzan scored 12, making 6 of 7 shots.

The Wildcats (2-3) were led by Cameron Steele with 16 points. Hunter Jack Madden and Tobias Cameron both scored 13.

The game was was tied 40-40 at the half.

