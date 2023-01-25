PITTSBURGH (AP)Dae Dae Grant and Jimmy Clark III scored 13 points each as Duquesne beat Loyola Chicago 72-58 on Wednesday night in a game that was briefly interrupted when a delivery person carrying a bag of food from McDonald’s walked onto the court.

The interruption came when the delivery person came onto the floor early in the second half before being waved off by a referee. Eventually, the food found its customer.

Rodney Gunn Jr. added 12 points for the Dukes (14-7, 4-4 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Philip Alston led the Ramblers (7-13, 1-7) with 25 points. Loyola Chicago also got seven points from Ben Schwieger. Marquise Kennedy finished with six points and six rebounds.

Grant scored eight points in the first half and Duquesne went into halftime trailing 40-31. Duquesne used a 10-0 second-half run to come back from a nine-point deficit and take the lead at 41-40 with 13:24 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Tevin Brewer scored 10 second-half points for the Dukes.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.