SALERNO, Italy (AP)Dušan Vlahović proved he is back on form with two goals and an assist to help Juventus win 3-0 at Salernitana in Serie A on Tuesday.

That snapped a run of three league matches without a win for Juventus. The streak had left the Bianconeri just nine points above the relegation zone coming into the match at Salerno following a 15-point penalty for false accounting.

It also meant the match was a surprise relegation battle with Salernitana just two points further back.

But Vlahović helped Juventus push away from the bottom three.

He scored his first goal for the club since October in the 26th minute with a penalty after Fabio Miretti had been fouled by Salernitana midfielder Nicolussi Caviglia, who is on loan from Juventus.

Juventus doubled its tally on the stroke of halftime when the Salernitana defense failed to clear a cross and Vlahović’s wayward shot came through to Filip Kostić to bundle in.

Vlahović did double his tally two minutes after the break with a precise shot into the bottom right corner following a Nicolò Fagioli through ball.

Ángel Di María hit the crossbar for Juventus five minutes later, while Moise Kean saw an effort come off the post late on.

