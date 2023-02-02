CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Rickey Bradley Jr. scored 16 points as VMI beat The Citadel 75-69 on Thursday night.

Bradley shot 7 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Keydets (6-18, 1-10 Southern Conference). Asher Woods scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 17 (0 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and added five assists. Tony Felder was 5 of 11 shooting (3 for 9 from distance) to finish with 13 points. The victory broke a 12-game slide for the Keydets.

The Bulldogs (9-15, 4-7) were led in scoring by Stephen Clark, who finished with 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Madison Durr added 12 points and eight rebounds for The Citadel. In addition, Austin Ash had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.