MILWAUKEE (AP)Wade Miley would earn all of his $1.5 million in performance bonuses if he pitches 150 innings this season as part of his $4.5 million, one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Miley’s agreement, announced Monday, calls for a $3.5 million salary this year and includes a $10 million mutual option for 2022 with a $1 million buyout. He would earn $150,000 for 75 innings, $350,000 for 100 and $500,000 each for 125 and 150.

Miley would get a one-time $250,000 assignment bonus if traded.

He would earn $100,000 for winning a Cy Young Award, $75,000 for finishing second in the voting and $50,000 for third. He also would get $50,000 each for making the All-Star team, winning Comeback Player of the Year or the Mariano Rivera/Trevor Hoffman reliever of the year award, or World Series MVP or a Sliver Slugger. He would get $25,000 for a Gold Glove or League Championship Series MVP.

Miley also gets a hotel suite on road trips.

The 36-year-old left-hander was an All-Star with Arizona in 2012 went 5-2 with a 2.57 ERA in 16 starts with Milwaukee in 2018 as the Brewers won the NL Central title and reached Game 7 of the NL Championship Series. He had a 1.23 ERA in four postseason starts that year.

Miley missed the start of the 2022 season with left elbow inflammation and also was sidelined by a strained throwing shoulder. He went 2-2 with a 3.16 ERA in nine appearances with the Chicago Cubs.

He threw a no-hitter and went 12-7 with a 3.37 ERA while starting 28 games with Cincinnati in 2021. Miley is 99-94 with a 4.13 ERA.

