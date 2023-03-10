FRISCO, Texas (AP)Jordan Walker scored 32 points and UAB beat North Texas 76-69 on Friday night in the Conference USA Tournament for its eighth straight victory.

Walker also had six rebounds and six assists for the Blazers (25-8). KJ Buffen scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Javian Davis shot 3 of 4 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Tylor Perry led the way for the Mean Green (26-7) with 17 points. Kai Huntsberry added 14 points, four assists and two steals for North Texas. Aaron Scott also put up 13 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.