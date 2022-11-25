PULLMAN, Wash. (AP)Jabe Mullins scored 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting – 6 of 8 from 3-point range – TJ Bamba added 18 points and Washington State hit a program record-tying 19 3-pointers Friday as the Cougars beat Detroit Mercy 96-54.

Mouhamed Gueye threw down a dunk to open the scoring 30 seconds in and Washington State (3-2) led the rest of the way. Mullins hit four 3-pointers in a 20-5 run – bookended by a pair of Bamba 3s – that made it 24-7 with 11:31 left in the first half before Mullins and Justin Powell hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Cougars a 33-point halftime lead.

Washington State, which made 15 in Monday’s 82-56 win over Eastern Washington, set a season high for points, made 34 of 56 (61%) from the field and shot 65.5% (19 of 29) from behind the arc.

Jayden Stone led Detroit Mercy (3-4) with 20 points. Antoine Davis, who went into the game ranked No. 3 nationally in scoring average (24.7) and 3-pointers made per game (4.0), scored 15 points on 6-of-19 shooting, 1 of 3 from behind the arc. The 6-foot-1 graduate senior moved past Elvin Hayes, who scored 2,884 career points at Houston from 1964-68, into 14th on the NCAA’s career scoring list with 2,897.

Powell finished with 17 points, six rebounds and seven assists and Gueye added 10 points and eight rebounds for Washington State. Powell and Bamba each hit four 3-pointers and Mael Hamon-Crespin made three 3s for the Cougars.

UP NEXT

Detroit Mercy plays at Purdue Fort Wayne on Thursday.

Washington State opens its conference slate Thursday at Oregon.

