ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Chendall Weaver’s 17 points helped UT Arlington defeat D-III Howard Payne 99-41 on Monday night.

Weaver added seven rebounds for the Mavericks (4-4). Shemar Wilson scored 16 points and added 14 rebounds. Aaron Johnson-Cash shot 6 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Yellow Jackets (0-1) were led in scoring by Ashton McKenzie, who finished with 10 points. Jerren Godfrey added seven points for Howard Payne. In addition, Steven Buhl finished with four points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.