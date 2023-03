All Times EST

Saturday, March 4

NBA Toronto at Washington, 5 p.m. Detroit at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Houston at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m. Minnesota at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

NHL Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m. Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 12:30 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m. Colorado at Dallas, 3:30 p.m. Washington at San Jose, 6 p.m. Pittsburgh at Florida, 6 p.m. Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m. Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7 p.m. Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m. St. Louis at L.A. Kings, 10:30 p.m.

MLS Portland at Los Angeles FC, 4:30 p.m. Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Houston at New England, 7:30 p.m. Nashville at New York, 7:30 p.m. Cincinnati at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. CF Montréal at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m. New York City FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Charlotte FC at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

TOP 25 COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL No. 2 Alabama at No. 24 Texas A&M, Noon No. 3 Kansas at No. 9 Texas, 4 p.m. No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 8 Arizona, 10 p.m. No. 6 Marquette vs. St. John’s, 2 p.m. No. 7 Baylor vs. Iowa St., Noon No. 11 Kansas St. at West Virginia, 2 p.m. No. 12 Tennessee at Auburn, 2 p.m. No. 13 Virginia vs. Louisville, 2 p.m. No. 14 UConn at Villanova, 7:30 p.m. No. 16 Miami vs. No. 25 Pittsburgh, 6 p.m. No. 18 San Diego St. vs. Wyoming, 10 p.m. No. 19 Xavier vs. Butler, 7 p.m. No. 20 Providence vs. Seton Hall, Noon No. 22 TCU at Oklahoma, 3 p.m. No. 23 Kentucky at Arkansas, 2 p.m.

TOP 25 COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL No. 1 South Carolina vs. Mississippi, SEC Tournament, at Greenville, S.C., 4:30 p.m. No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 14 Ohio St., Big Ten Tournament, at Minneapolis, 12:30 p.m. No. 4 LSU vs. Tennessee, SEC Tournament, at Greenville, S.C., 6 p.m. No. 5 Maryland vs. No. 7 Iowa, Big Ten Tournament, at Minneapolis, 3 p.m.

No. 8 Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 Duke, ACC Tournament, at Greensboro, N.C., 2:30 p.m.

No. 9 UConn vs. Georgetown, Big East Tournament, Uncasville, Conn., noon. No. 10 Notre Dame vs. Louisville, ACC Tournament, at Greensboro, N.C., noon. NO. 11 Villanova vs. DePaul, Big East Tournament, Uncasville, Conn., 7 p.m. No. 12 Texas at Kansas St., 5 p.m. No. 16 Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m. No. 23 Iowa St. vs. Texas Tech, 4 p.m. No. 24 Middle Tennessee vs. UTEP, 3 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS

GOLF PGA Tour, The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Orlando, Fla. PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico PGA Tour Champions – The Cologuard Classic, Tucson, Ariz. LPGA – HSBC Women’s World Championship, Singapore

TENNIS WTA – Abierto GNP Seguros, Mexico WTA – ATX Open, Texas

AUTO RACING NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco Uniforms 300, Las Vegas Sunday, March 5

NBA Phoenix at Dallas, 1 p.m. Indiana at Chicago, 3:30 p.m. Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m. Charlotte at Brooklyn, 6 p.m. Portland at Orlando, 6 p.m. Utah at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m. San Antonio at Houston, 7 p.m. New York at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Washington, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

NHL Tampa Bay at Carolina, 3 p.m. Detroit at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. Montreal at Vegas, 6 p.m. New Jersey at Arizona, 7 p.m. Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

TOP 25 COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL No. 1 Houston at Memphis, Noon No. 5 Purdue vs. Illinois, 12:30 p.m. No. 15 Indiana vs. Michigan, 4:30 p.m. No. 21 Maryland at Penn St., Noon TOP 25 COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL No. 1 South Carolina/Mississippi winner vs. No. 4 LSU /Tennessee winner, SEC Championship, 3 p.m. No. 2 Indiana/No. 14 Ohio St. winner vs. No. 5 Maryland/No. 7 Iowa winner, BIG 10 Championship, 3 p.m. No. 8 Virginia Tech/No. 13 Duke vs. No. 10 Notre Dame/Louisville winner, ACC Championship, 1 p.m. No 19. UCLA vs. Washington St., Pac-12 Championship, 5 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS

AUTO RACING NASCAR Cup Series, Pennzoil 400, Las Vegas FORMULA 1 – Bahrain Grand Prix INDY CAR – Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg