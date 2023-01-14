KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Trenton Massner scored 19 points as Western Illinois beat UMKC 60-52 on Saturday night.

Massner shot 5 for 13 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line for the Leathernecks (10-8, 3-4 Summit League). Vuk Stevanic scored 11 points and added five assists. Alec Rosner recorded 10 points and shot 3 for 9, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Rayquawndis Mitchell led the Kangaroos (7-12, 3-3) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Shemarri Allen added 12 points, four steals and two blocks for UMKC. In addition, Jeff Ngandu finished with 10 points and 17 rebounds.

NEXT UP

Western Illinois’ next game is Saturday against St. Thomas at home. UMKC visits North Dakota on Thursday.

—

