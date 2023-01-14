KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP)Javaughn Hannah scored 24 points as Western Michigan beat Bowling Green 108-92 on Saturday.

Hannah added six rebounds for the Broncos (6-11, 2-2 Mid-American Conference). Lamar Norman Jr. added 22 points while going 9 of 16 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had eight assists. Seth Hubbard finished 6 of 6 from the field to finish with 15 points.

Leon Ayers III finished with 21 points, eight assists and two blocks for the Falcons (8-9, 2-2). Rashaun Agee added 19 points and eight rebounds for Bowling Green. Samari Curtis also put up 19 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Tuesday. Western Michigan visits Ball State and Bowling Green travels to play Buffalo.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.