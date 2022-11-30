CONWAY, S.C. (AP)Trazarien White had 12 points in UNC Wilmington’s 60-58 win against Coastal Carolina on Wednesday night.

White also contributed eight rebounds for the Seahawks (6-3). Jamahri Harvey scored 12 points while going 4 of 6 (4 for 5 from distance). Maleeck Harden-Hayes recorded 10 points and shot 3 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Essam Mostafa led the way for the Chanticleers (3-3) with 21 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Coastal Carolina also got 16 points and two blocks from Josh Uduje.

