EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP)CJ White had 19 points in Little Rock’s 79-74 win over SIU-Edwardsville on Thursday night.

White was 8 of 12 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) for the Trojans (10-20, 6-11 Ohio Valley Conference). Deantoni Gordon scored 14 points, going 5 of 10 and 4 of 6 from the free throw line. Myron Gardner shot 3 for 13 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding 11 rebounds and three blocks.

The Cougars (17-13, 8-9) were led in scoring by Ray’Sean Taylor, who finished with 21 points, five assists and two steals. Deejuan Pruitt added 13 points and seven rebounds for SIU-Edwardsville. Shamar Wright also put up 13 points, three steals and three blocks.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.