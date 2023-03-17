Vanni Sartini feels his Vancouver Whitecaps have improvements to make ahead of Saturday’s trip to face the LA Galaxy following their midweek excursions in the Champions League.

The Canadian outfit progressed to the next stage to set up an all-MLS quarterfinal clash with Los Angeles FC, but must refocus its attention on domestic matters this weekend.

A 3-2 defeat on the day to Real Espana was not enough to prevent a 7-3 aggregate triumph, and Sartini was delighted to see his side into the last eight. But he acknowledged there was the need for the Whitecaps to tighten up on the pitch if they are to taste success across multiple fronts this term.

“We need to do much better in terms of positioning, in terms of being aggressive,” he said. “There are some players that they don’t get the fact that if you are zonal, it doesn’t mean you are a stick. We need to attack the ball.

“It became a little bit careless. I think players were very tired at the end.”

Opposite number Greg Vanney. meanwhile, is relishing his side’s first home game of the season following a prolonged period on the road.

The Galaxy return to Dignity Health Sports Park looking to kick-start their campaign after something of a rough start, with just one point to their name so far.

“Hopefully the energy inside of the building will give the guys an emotional boost, and a lot of confidence,” Vanney said. “I think that is an energy we can use. I think that will help us. Us just moving the ball a little faster than we did in the last couple of games will be important for us, but I think being at home (will be just as crucial).

The Galaxy romped to a 5-2 victory over Vancouver on home turf last season but suffered a 3-0 loss of their own in the reverse fixture across the border.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

LA Galaxy – Martin Cacares

A standout performer across the first few games of the season for the Galaxy, Cacares has been key to their ball control across their fixtures. No other player with 180 minutes to their name at the club can match his 92.8 percent figure for pass completion so far this term.

Vancouver – Brian White

Though he is yet to get off the mark, the forward has not been shy of taking his chances in front of goal. With nine shots so far this term, White leads the Whitecaps among attempts.

MATCH PREDICTION – GALAXY WIN

– The Galaxy beat Vancouver 5-2 in the meeting at Dignity Health Sports Park last August, just the fourth win in their last 10 home matches against the Whitecaps (D2 L4) dating back to 2015. The Galaxy had won each of their first seven home matches against the Whitecaps from 2011 to 2014.

– After taking one point from their first two games on the road, the Galaxy will play their home opener on Saturday. LA is unbeaten in its last seven home matches (W4 D3, including playoffs), matching its longest home unbeaten run since going nine in a row without defeat in Carson in June-September 2018 (W5 D4).

– The Whitecaps are winless in nine straight road matches (D4 L5), including losing their last four away from home, dating back to last season. Vancouver has won just four road games since the start of the 2021 season (D14 L17), tied for the fewest of any team that has been in MLS for all three seasons.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

LA Galaxy 53.6 percent

Vancouver 20.8 percent

Draw 25.6 percent