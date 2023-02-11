BATON ROUGE, La. (AP)Brion Whitley’s 18 points helped Southern defeat Prairie View A&M 79-65 on Saturday night.

Whitley was 6 of 10 shooting, including 4 of 5 3-pointers, for the Jaguars (13-12, 9-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Festus Ndumanya scored 15 points and added seven rebounds. P.J. Byrd added 14 points.

William Douglas finished with 13 points, 10 assists and three steals for the Panthers (9-16, 5-7). Yahuza Rasas added 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks for Prairie View A&M. Jeremiah Gambrell also had 12 points.

