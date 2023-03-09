FORT WORTH, Texas (AP)James Rojas, Kenny Pohto and Jaron Pierre Jr. all scored 13 points to lead sixth-seeded Wichita State to an 81-63 romp over Tulsa on Thursday night in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

Rojas added seven rebounds and Pohto grabbed five for the Shockers (17-14). Wichita State advances to play No. 3 seed Tulane in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Tim Dalger led the Golden Hurricane (5-25) with 21 points. Bryant Selebangue added 12 points and seven rebounds. Brandon Betson had nine points and seven assists. Tulsa ends its season on an 11-game losing streak.

Wichita State took the lead with 18:11 remaining in the first half and never surrendered it.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.