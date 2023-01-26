NEW YORK (AP)Tedrick Wilcox Jr. scored 21 points as Saint Francis (Brooklyn) beat Wagner 65-56 on Thursday night.

Wilcox had five rebounds for the Terriers (10-11, 3-5 Northeast Conference). Di’Andre Howell-South shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Zion Bethea recorded 12 points and was 2 of 5 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line.

The Seahawks (11-8, 4-4) were led in scoring by Rahmir Moore, who finished with 18 points. Brandon Brown added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Wagner. Rob Taylor II also had eight points.

