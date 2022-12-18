ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP)Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists as the Minnesota Wild held on to beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 on Sunday for their fifth straight win.

Mats Zuccarello had a goal and an assist and Jared Spurgeon and Frederick Gaudreau also scored for the Wild. Sam Steel had two assists and Filip Gustavsson stopped 25 shots against his former team.

Mark Kastelic and Claude Giroux scored for the Senators, who snapped a four-game winning streak. Anton Forsberg had 19 saves.

HURRICANES 3, PENGUINS 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Jordan Staal scored with 6:27 remaining as Carolina snapped Pittsburgh’s seven-game winning streak.

Derek Stepan and Brady Skjei both had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who stretched their points streak to 11 games. Goalie Pyotr Kochetkov, a rookie appearing for the eighth time in nine games, stopped 24 shots.

Rickard Rakell and Brock McGinn scored for the Penguins. Casey DeSmith made 26 saves.

