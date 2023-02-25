CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Brice Williams finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds to power Charlotte to a 70-54 victory over Rice on Saturday.

Lu’Cye Patterson had 11 points and Isaiah Folkes scored eight for the 49ers (18-11, 9-9 Conference USA).

The Owls (17-12, 8-10) were led by Quincy Olivari, who recorded 12 points and 12 rebounds. Travis Evee added 12 points for Rice. In addition, Cameron Sheffield had 10 points and two steals.

