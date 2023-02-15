PHOENIX (AP)Justin Johnson scored 24 points and Daylen Williams hit the winning putback in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 77-76 victory over Grand Canyon on Wednesday night.

Johnson added nine rebounds and five assists for the Vaqueros (13-14, 4-10 Western Athletic Conference). Will Johnston scored 22 points, going 7 of 18 from the floor, including 5 for 7 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line. Ahren Freeman shot 7 of 12 from the field to finish with 14 points. Williams had seven points and 12 rebounds.

Gabe McGlothan led the Antelopes (16-10, 7-6) with 27 points and 11 rebounds. Rayshon Harrison added 16 points and six rebounds for Grand Canyon. Chance McMillian put up 10 points and four assists.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.