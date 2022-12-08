Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams is the unanimous choice as The Associated Press player of the year in the Pac-12. He also was newcomer of the year.
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III was named defensive player of the year and Washington coach Kalen DeBoer earned coach of the year honors on Thursday from a media panel who cover the conference.
Williams thrived with the Trojans after following coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma. becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist after throwing for 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns with four interceptions while completing 66% of his passes. He also ran for 372 yards and 10 more scores.
Phillips anchored a defense that helped Utah win the Pac-12 championship for the second straight season and earn a second straight spot in the Rose Bowl. The third-year player is a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, awarded to the nation’s best defensive back, and a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, given to the nation’s best defensive player.
DeBoer had a superb first season after leaving Fresno State to take over the No. 10 Huskies, leading them to 10 wins after they went 4-8 last season. Washington will play No. 21 Texas in the Alamo Bowl after missing the postseason the past two seasons.
The 2022 Associated Press All-Pac-12 Conference team, as selected by a panel of seven sports writers who regularly cover the league. Players at all positions are listed with position, name, school, height, weight, class and hometown; ”u-” denotes unanimous selections:
FIRST TEAM
Offense
u-QB – Caleb Williams, USC, 6-1, 215, So., Washington, D.C.
u-RB – Zach Charbonnet, UCLA, 6-1, 220, Sr., Camarillo, California
RB – Xazavian Valladay, Arizona State, 6-0, 200, Sr., Chicago
T – Braeden Daniels, Utah, 6-4, 297, Jr., Carrollton, Texas
T – Jordan Morgan, Arizona, 6-6, 320, Jr., Marana, Arizona
G – Andrew Vorhees, USC, 6-6, 325, Sr., Kingsburg, California
G – Jaxson Kirkland, Washington, 6-7, 340, Sr., Portland, Oregon
C – Brett Neilon, USC, 6-2, 295, Sr., Rancho Santa Margarita, California
u-TE – Dalton Kincaid, Utah, 6-4, 240, Sr., Las Vegas
WR – Rome Odunze, Washington, 6-3, 201, So., Las Vegas
WR – Dorian Singer, Arizona, 6-1, 185, So., Saint Paul, Minnesota
u-K – Joshua Karty, Stanford, 6-2, 207, Jr, Burlington, North Carolina
All-purpose – Travis Dye, USC, 5-10, 200, Sr., Norco, California
Defense
DE – Jeremiah Martin, Washington, 6-4, 267, Sr., San Bernardino, California
DE – Gabe Reid, Utah, 6-0, 247, So., Montrose, California
u-DT – Tuli Tuipulotu, USC, 6-4, 290, Jr., Hawthorne, California
DT – Simote Pepa, 6-3, 345, Fr., South Jordan, Utah
u-LB – Daiyan Henley, Washington State, 6-2, 232, Sr., Los Angeles
LB – Jackson Sirmon, California, 6-2, 240, Sr., Brentwood, Texas
LB – Karene Reid, Utah, 6-0, 227, So., American Fork, Utah
u-CB – Clark Phillips III, Utah, 5-10, 183, So., Lakewood, California
CB – Mekhi Blackmon, USC, 6-0, 175, Sr., East Palo Alto, California
S – Kaitan Oladapo, Oregon State, 6-1, 214, Jr., Happy Valley, Oregon
S – Calen Bullock, USC, 6-3, 180, So., Pasadena, California
P – Eddie Czaplicki, Arizona State, 6-1, 200, Jr., Charlotte, North Carolina
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB – Michael Penix Jr, Washington, 6-3, 213, Jr., Tampa, Florida
RB – Damien Martinez, Oregon State, 6-0, 216, Fr., Lewisville, Texas
RB – Travis Dye, USC, 5-10, 200, Sr., Norco, California
T – T.J. Bass, Oregon, 6-4, 325, Sr., Deming, Washington
T – Talise Fuaga, Oregon State, 6-6, 326, So., Tacoma, Washington
G – Atonio Mafi, UCLA, 6-4, 339, Sr., Shoreview, California
G – Henry Bainivalu, Washington, 6-7. 307, Sr., Sammamish, Washington
C – Alex Forsyth, Oregon, 6-4, 32, Sr., West Linn, Oregon
TE – Benjamin Yurosek, Stanford, 6-4, 242, Jr., Bakersfield, California
WR – Jordan Addison, USC, 6-0, 175, Jr., Frederick, Maryland
WR – Troy Franklin, Oregon, 6-3, 178, So., East Palo Alto, California
All-purpose – Jack Colletto, Oregon State, 6-3, 239, Sr., Camas, Washington
Defense
DE – Laiatu Latu, UCLA, 6-4, 265, Jr., Sacramento, California
DE – Brandon Dorlus, Oregon, 6-3, 290, Jr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida
DT – Tyrone Taleni, USC, 6-2, 280, Sr., Savai’i, Western Samoa
LB – Omar Speights, Oregon State, 6-1, 233, Jr., Philadelphia
LB – Noah Sewell, Oregon, 6-2, 253, So., Malaeimi, American Samoa
LB – Bralen Trice, Washington, 6-4, 269, So., Phoenix
CB – Rejzohn Wright, Oregon State, 6-2, 200, Sr., East Palo Alto, California
CB – Christian Gonzalez, Oregon, 6-2, 201, So., The Colony, Texas
S – Jaydon Grant, Oregon State, 6-0, 195, Sr., West Linn, Oregon
S – Mo Osling III, UCLA, 6-2, 194, Sr., Lancaster, California
P – Jamieson Sheahan, California, 6-0, 205, Sr., Bendigo, Australia
Voting panel:
Michelle Gardner, The Arizona Republic; Mike Vorel, Seattle Times; James Crepea, The Oregonian; Sean Keller, Denver Post; Nick Dashel, The Oregonian; Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star; Josh Furlong, KSL.com.